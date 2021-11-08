7-vehicle collision in Toronto sends four people to hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say four people were sent to hospital after a seven-vehicle crash in Toronto on Sunday afternoon.

The multi-vehicle collision happened at around 4:15 p.m. near Dufferin and Dupont streets.

Toronto paramedics said a woman was taken to a trauma centre in serious but non-life threatening condition.

Another person was taken to a local hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries, paramedics said,

A third and fourth person were also taken by paramedics to a local hospital but with minor injuries.

Two other people were assessed at the scene, paramedics said.

Police said one vehicle had fled the scene.

The intersection was closed due to the crash but have since reopened.

COLLISION:

Dufferin St + Dupont St

– 7 vehicle collision

– 1 vehicle fled the scene

– injuries reported

– expect delays in the area

– will update#GO2145902

^ep2 pic.twitter.com/6KpmEYbOYu — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) November 7, 2021