Canada

7-vehicle collision in Toronto sends four people to hospital

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted November 8, 2021 6:16 am
A photo of the crash scene near Dufferin and Dupont streets. View image in full screen
A photo of the crash scene near Dufferin and Dupont streets. Toronto Police / Twitter

Toronto police say four people were sent to hospital after a seven-vehicle crash in Toronto on Sunday afternoon.

The multi-vehicle collision happened at around 4:15 p.m. near Dufferin and Dupont streets.

Toronto paramedics said a woman was taken to a trauma centre in serious but non-life threatening condition.

Read more: SIU investigating after Brampton crash kills woman, seriously injures another

Another person was taken to a local hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries, paramedics said,

A third and fourth person were also taken by paramedics to a local hospital but with minor injuries.

Two other people were assessed at the scene, paramedics said.

Police said one vehicle had fled the scene.

The intersection was closed due to the crash but have since reopened.

