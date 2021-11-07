Menu

Politics

Two Nova Scotia byelections fill councillor slots left by provincial vote

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 7, 2021 1:32 pm
Two Nova Scotia municipalities have voted in new councillors to fill spots left open after the provincial election in August. View image in full screen
Two Nova Scotia municipalities have voted in new councillors to fill spots left open after the provincial election in August. Global News Files

Two Nova Scotia municipalities have voted in new councillors to fill spots left open after the provincial election in August.

Saturday’s byelection saw Victoria Lomond secure the seat for District 10 in the Municipality of Colchester, previously held by Tom Taggart who became a Progressive Conservative MLA during the summer election.

Read more: Nova Scotia election riding results: Colchester North

Lomond was one of two candidates in the race.

A vote was also held in the Municipality of East Hants in District 7, where Walter Tingley beat out three other candidates.

Tingley replaced John MacDonald in the role, who also went on to become a PC MLA this summer.

The results for both byelections will not be considered official until they’re confirmed on Tuesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 7, 2021.

