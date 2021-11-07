Menu

Politics

Quebec municipal election results 2021: Mount Royal

By Breanna Sherman Global News
Posted November 7, 2021 11:17 pm
Quebec municipal election results 2021: Mount Royal

Peter J. Malouf is the new mayor for the Town of Mount Royal (TMR), receiving 55 per cent of the vote.`

The TMR borough will welcome many new faces to its council as well. The eight elected council members are all new, and four are part of Équipe Peter Malouf.

Malouf’s opponent in the race for mayor, Michelle Setlakwe, was previously the councillor for District 5.

She received 44 per cent of the vote.

The preceding mayor, Philippe Roy, announced in March he would not be running for re-election. He said negative comments he was receiving online, which included threats to his family, led him to make the decision he did.

Minh-Diem Le Thi and Jonathan Lang were the only councillors running for re-election. Both lost to members of Équipe Peter Malouf. Lang received 33 per cent of the vote in a loss to Sophie Séguin, and Le Thi received 18 per cent of the vote in a loss to Antoine Tayar.

