Quebec municipal election results: Dorval

Marc Doret, the current leader of the Dorval Action Team party, won the Dorval mayoral race with 2,768 votes.

He beat runner-up Giovanni Baruffa, an independent, by 2,055 votes.

Doret has plenty of experience, having served as a municipal councillor for the city of Dorval since 2009.

Baruffa, who received 713 votes, had previously served as a municipal councillor for LaSalle. Third place went to independent Richard Moreau, who received 616 votes. In fourth place, independent Marc Barette had 236 votes.

Action Dorval also dominated this year’s council races. Incumbent district one municipal councillor Paul Trudeau beat independent Claude Valiquet for the second time with 458 votes.

Valiquet, who won 211 votes, was the district one councillor until he lost to Trudeau in 2017.

In district three, Robert (Bob) Le Sage received 439 votes. Le Sage has been councillor of the borough since 2017. Breaking with this pattern, independent Pascal Brault had 371 votes in district two. Brault also ran for this position in 2017, but lost.