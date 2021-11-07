Menu

Canada

Quebec municipal election results 2021: Pincourt

By Sara Comadina Global News
Posted November 7, 2021 10:40 pm
The district of Pincourt is seen on the map.
The district of Pincourt is seen on the map. Elections Quebec

Claude Comeau is the new mayor of Pincourt, unseating Yvan Cardinal, who had held the position for more than a decade.

Joining Comeau on council are Hugo Gendreau, Denise Bergeron, Sam Ieferno, Diane Boyer, Claudine Girouard-Morel and René Lecavalier as district advisors. .

Comeau said many people approached him to run for mayor, and he did so to give back to where he lives.

Comeau finished with 54 per cent of the popular vote,, which was more than 200 votes ahead  Cardinal, who had been mayor for the past 12 years.

“Merci beaucoup!”, Comeau said after the final results were announced at 9:50 p.m. Sunday at Pincourt’s École Secondaire du Chêne Bleu.

Denise Bergeron, Sam Ieferno, Diane Boyer and Claudine Girouard-Morel were all acclaimed as district advisors. Gendreau and Lecavalier were elected in districts 1 and 6.

