SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: B.C. reports 549 new cases, one additional death

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 5, 2021 7:13 pm
Click to play video: 'B.C. health officials say new data shows vaccinations are working to curb COVID-19' B.C. health officials say new data shows vaccinations are working to curb COVID-19
WATCH: B.C. health officials have released new information they say proves vaccinations are lowering COVID-19 transmissions.

British Columbia reported 549 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, along with one additional death.

The update left the province’s seven-day rolling average for new cases at 479.

Story continues below advertisement

Of the new cases, 184 were in the Fraser Health region, 78 were in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 110 were in the Interior Health region, 102 were in the Northern Health region and 73 were in the Vancouver Island health region.

Read more: B.C. confirms season’s first flu cases, urges vaccination amid COVID pressures

There were 4,483 active cases province-wide.

B.C. reported 441 active cases in hospital, 129 of which were in critical or intensive care.

More than 4.17 million British Columbians, 90.2 per cent of those eligible, have had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Of them, more than 3.97 million people, 85.7 per cent of those eligible, have had two doses.

Story continues below advertisement

People who were not fully vaccinated accounted for 65.3 per cent of cases over the past weeks and 71.1 per cent of hospitalizations over the past two weeks.

Since the start of the pandemic, B.C. has reported 208,265 cases and 2,201 virus-related deaths.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Can doctors refuse unvaxxed patients? Complaints suggest this is already happening' COVID-19: Can doctors refuse unvaxxed patients? Complaints suggest this is already happening
COVID-19: Can doctors refuse unvaxxed patients? Complaints suggest this is already happening
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagbc coronavirus tagcovid-19 bc tagbc covid tagbc covid update tagCOVID-BC tagbonnie henry update tagBc Covid Cases tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers