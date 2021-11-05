COVID-19: B.C. reports 549 new cases, one additional death

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia reported 549 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, along with one additional death.

The update left the province’s seven-day rolling average for new cases at 479.

Of the new cases, 184 were in the Fraser Health region, 78 were in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 110 were in the Interior Health region, 102 were in the Northern Health region and 73 were in the Vancouver Island health region.

There were 4,483 active cases province-wide.

B.C. reported 441 active cases in hospital, 129 of which were in critical or intensive care.

More than 4.17 million British Columbians, 90.2 per cent of those eligible, have had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Of them, more than 3.97 million people, 85.7 per cent of those eligible, have had two doses.

People who were not fully vaccinated accounted for 65.3 per cent of cases over the past weeks and 71.1 per cent of hospitalizations over the past two weeks.

Since the start of the pandemic, B.C. has reported 208,265 cases and 2,201 virus-related deaths.

