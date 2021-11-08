Quebec municipal election results: Longueuil

Send this page to someone via email

Catherine Fournier has won Longueuil’s mayoral race in Quebec’s 2021 municipal election.

At 29-years-old, she is the youngest mayor in the city’s history.

Fournier previously represented Marie-Victorin at Quebec’s National Assembly.

READ MORE: Quebec municipal election results: Plante projected to win 2nd term as Montreal mayor

Fournier won with 60.66 per cent of the vote, surpassing Josée Latendresse who finished with 18.34 per cent. The other candidates, Jean-Marc Léveillé and Jacques Létourneau, received under 15 per cent of the vote respectively.

For this election, 33.08 per cent of Longueuil residents voted.

The previous mayor, Sylvie Parent, did not run for re-election.

During her term, Parent faced criticism when she increased her salary—a decision Fournier has promised to reverse.

Story continues below advertisement

“I want to lower the mayor’s salary. That is one of the first things that I will do,” said Fournier after she cast her ballot at Charles-Lemoyne College Sunday morning.

From Fournier’s electoral team, Coalition Longueuil, 13 candidates won council seats.

“My team is incredible, and we’re looking forward to all the work we need to do in these next four years,” Fournier said.