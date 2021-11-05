Menu

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Crime

Peterborough police seek suspect in convenience store robbery

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 5, 2021 2:28 pm
Peterborough police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a suspect wanted in connection with a robbery from a convenience store. View image in full screen
Peterborough police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a suspect wanted in connection with a robbery from a convenience store. Peterborough Police Service

Police are seeking a suspect following a convenience store robbery in Peterborough early Friday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 5 a.m., officers responded to a report of a robbery at a store in the area of George and Townsend streets.

Police say a man had walked into the store, demanded money, and fled with cash.

Read more: Peterborough police seek wanted city man Jordan Morin

Officers searched the area, but the suspect was not located.

The suspect was described to police as having short brown hair in a buzz cut and a scar on his right cheek. He was wearing a black jacket and dark pants and walked with a limp.

Story continues below advertisement

On Friday afternoon police released a surveillance image of the suspect.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Peterborough Police Service at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

