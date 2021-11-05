Peterborough police seek suspect in convenience store robbery

Police are seeking a suspect following a convenience store robbery in Peterborough early Friday.
According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 5 a.m., officers responded to a report of a robbery at a store in the area of George and Townsend streets.
Police say a man had walked into the store, demanded money, and fled with cash.
Officers searched the area, but the suspect was not located.
The suspect was described to police as having short brown hair in a buzz cut and a scar on his right cheek. He was wearing a black jacket and dark pants and walked with a limp.
On Friday afternoon police released a surveillance image of the suspect.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Peterborough Police Service at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
