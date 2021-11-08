Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Okanagan weather: Off to a somewhat soggy start to the week

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted November 8, 2021 1:34 pm
A chance of showers returns to the region on Tuesday. View image in full screen
A chance of showers returns to the region on Tuesday. SkyTracker Weather

The chance of showers returns Monday afternoon as temperatures climb back into the mid-single digits.

The mercury falls back toward the freezing mark Monday night before aiming for high single digits Tuesday afternoon under mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers.

Sunny breaks slide back in on Wednesday. View image in full screen
Sunny breaks slide back in on Wednesday. SkyTracker Weather

Mid-week sunshine is possible on Wednesday with conditions cooling just below freezing to start the day before clambering back up to around 7 C in the afternoon.

Story continues below advertisement

Clouds and precipitation slide back in to finish the week with the risk of rain and snow on Remembrance Day Thursday and pockets of rain continuing on Friday.

Daytime highs will stay in single digits through the rest of the week and into the weekend as periods of showers continue.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. View image in full screen
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Rain tagBC weather tagCloud tagokanagan weather tagkelowna weather tagPenticton weather tagVernon Weather tagShuswap Weather tagOsoyoos Weather tagwet weather tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers