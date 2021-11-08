Okanagan weather: Off to a somewhat soggy start to the week

Send this page to someone via email

The chance of showers returns Monday afternoon as temperatures climb back into the mid-single digits.

The mercury falls back toward the freezing mark Monday night before aiming for high single digits Tuesday afternoon under mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers.

View image in full screen Sunny breaks slide back in on Wednesday. SkyTracker Weather

Mid-week sunshine is possible on Wednesday with conditions cooling just below freezing to start the day before clambering back up to around 7 C in the afternoon.

Clouds and precipitation slide back in to finish the week with the risk of rain and snow on Remembrance Day Thursday and pockets of rain continuing on Friday.

Daytime highs will stay in single digits through the rest of the week and into the weekend as periods of showers continue.

View image in full screen Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

