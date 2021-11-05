SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

PCR test policy at border ‘actively being looked at,’ Tam says

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 5, 2021 11:50 am
Click to play video: 'Pressure growing on federal government to lift Canada’s PCR test requirement for travelers' Pressure growing on federal government to lift Canada’s PCR test requirement for travelers
WATCH: Pressure growing on federal government to lift Canada's PCR test requirement for travelers – Oct 15, 2021

Chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam says border measures that require travellers to present a negative COVID-19 test to enter Canada should be re-examined.

Currently, anyone crossing into Canada needs to show a recent, molecular test that shows a negative result for COVID-19 in order to get into Canada.

Read more: PCR travel tests remain because Canada’s not ‘out of the woods yet,’ Tam says

At a cost of $150 to $300 per test, that can be a pricey proposition, particularly for families

Critics have been particularly frustrated with the policy for short trips across the U.S. border, which allows travellers to get tested in Canada before spending up to 72 hours in U.S. and then present their negative Canadian test to re-enter the country.

Click to play video: 'Why Canada is still requiring PCR tests for international travellers' Why Canada is still requiring PCR tests for international travellers
Why Canada is still requiring PCR tests for international travellers – Oct 16, 2021

Some experts say the short-trip policy provides no protection in terms of importing COVID-19 cases to Canada.

Tam says the policy is “actively being looked at.”

© 2021 The Canadian Press
