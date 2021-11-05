Family of missing Indigenous Winnipeg woman pleading for clues, support

Send this page to someone via email

The family of a missing Indigenous woman is pleading with the public to keep their eyes out for any clues.

Klarissa Muswagon was last seen in the morning of Oct. 25, when she left her sister in the Osborne Village area heading to an appointment.

“Before leaving her sister’s apartment, she inboxed her worker to let her know she wouldn’t have WiFi until she got (there),” Muswagon’s aunt, Tracy, says.

“She was to message her sister once getting there. She never made it to that meeting, and hasn’t been seen or heard from ever since.”

Muswagon is 27, described as five-foot-six, with a medium build, black hair and dark brown eyes.

A poster distributed by Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak (MKO) containing photos and information of missing 27-year-old, Klarissa Muswagon. MKO / Supplied

She was last seen wearing black thick-framed glasses, a black hoodie, green camouflage pants and black Adidas runners.

Story continues below advertisement

She was also carrying a white/beige backpack.

Director of the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls unit for Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak (MKO), Hilda Anderson-Pyrz, says the family arrived in Winnipeg from Norway House Cree Nation earlier this week to search for Muswagon.

“It’s a very difficult journey for them to find the resources to come to an urban environment and search for their loved one,” she says.

MKO is also asking the public for donations to help the family at 204-307-0485.

Read more: Winnipeg police say missing girl last seen in River Heights may be with her mother

Anderson-Pyrz says the Bear Clan Patrol is assisting with a ground search on Friday.

“Time is critical when you’re looking for a loved one who’s missing. As each day passes, it weighs very heavily on the families, their hearts and their spirits, because they’re very worried.”

Anyone with information on Muswagon’s location is being asked to contact the Winnipeg Police Service Missing Person’s Unit at 204-286-6250.

5:23 The Native Women’s Association of Canada points to shortfalls in federal action plan for MMIWG The Native Women’s Association of Canada points to shortfalls in federal action plan for MMIWG – Jun 9, 2021