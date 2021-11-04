Menu

Traffic

North Edmonton collision leaves motorcyclist dead

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted November 4, 2021 11:37 pm
Police investigate a deadly collision in north Edmonton on Nov. 4, 2021. View image in full screen
Police investigate a deadly collision in north Edmonton on Nov. 4, 2021. Julien Fournier/ Global News

A 44-year-old man was killed after the motorcycle he was riding collided with an SUV in north Edmonton on Thursday afternoon.

In a news release issued Thursday night, police said officers were called to a crash on 97 Street north of 137 Avenue at about 4:45 p.m.

“It was reported to police that a 2013 Dodge Journey was travelling southbound on 97 Street when the driver attempted a left-hand turn just north of 137 Avenue,” the Edmonton Police Service said.

“The SUV was subsequently struck by a 2012 Harley-Davidson motorcycle that was travelling in the northbound lanes, causing the SUV to rollover.”

Police said paramedics attempted life-saving measures on the motorcycle rider when they got to the scene but he died of his injuries at the scene.

The 78-year-old man driving the SUV was not injured.

Story continues below advertisement

As of 9:30 p.m., police said no charges had been laid but that their investigation into what happened was ongoing.

