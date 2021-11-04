Missing Saskatchewan pair could be in Manitoba: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan RCMP is looking for two people who may be in Manitoba.

Jake Laliberte, 24, and Natasha McLean, 25, were last seen in Ile a la Crosse, Sask., on October 18 at approximately 8:30 a.m.

They said they were travelling to Steinbach to see family, but have not been heard from since.

Police have determined that the two were in Brandon on October 22 in a grey Chevrolet Cruze and they may now be driving a black Dodge Ram pickup.

Laliberte is around 6’1′ and 265 pounds with short, dark blond hair and blue eyes. He usually has a goatee.

McLean is around 5’6″ tall and 165 pounds with long, dark blond hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a waist-length leather coat.

