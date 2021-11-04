Missing Saskatchewan pair could be in Manitoba: RCMP

Saskatchewan RCMP is looking for two people who may be in Manitoba.
Jake Laliberte, 24, and Natasha McLean, 25, were last seen in Ile a la Crosse, Sask., on October 18 at approximately 8:30 a.m.
They said they were travelling to Steinbach to see family, but have not been heard from since.
Police have determined that the two were in Brandon on October 22 in a grey Chevrolet Cruze and they may now be driving a black Dodge Ram pickup.
Laliberte is around 6’1′ and 265 pounds with short, dark blond hair and blue eyes. He usually has a goatee.
McLean is around 5’6″ tall and 165 pounds with long, dark blond hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a waist-length leather coat.
