Consumer

Saskatoon EV company aiming to provide reliability in Canadian cold

By Brady Ratzlaff Global News
Posted November 21, 2021 11:43 am
A Teal Electrification System vehicle driving around in Saskatoon. View image in full screen
A Teal Electrification System vehicle driving around in Saskatoon. Courtesy: Curtis Miller

A Saskatoon company is looking to make a big splash in the growing electric vehicle market.

Teal Electrification Systems is offering a full line of electric commercial vehicles, under the Teal-EV banner.

One key concern for Teal EV has been performance in the cold Canadian climate, usually a problem for electric vehicles.

‘Three Amigos’ summit: Trudeau battles Biden over U.S. electric car credits

But the company uses insulated battery packs heating and cooling systems designed to ensure reliability and efficiency of the energy storage system down to minus 40.

Co-founder Curtis Miller says the company, which launched in 2019, has come a long way in their designs of bigger electrical powered vehicles.

“Five years down the road having several different solutions on the table for providing fleets easy access to electrify their vehicles,” said Miller. “There are a couple of different approaches that we are using to do that.”

“We are using unique battery approaches that haven’t been used before in northern climates.”

The company offers nine basic vehicle configurations.

One of the key selling points for the Teal-EV vehicles is they have the same initial cost as a diesel vehicle.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
