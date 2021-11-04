SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Health

7 new COVID-19 cases reported in Guelph, active cases increase to 13

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted November 4, 2021 12:49 pm
Click to play video: 'Ontario unveils plan for COVID-19 booster shots' Ontario unveils plan for COVID-19 booster shots
WATCH: Ontario’s chief medical officer of health laid out the province’s plans to increase immunity in the groups who need it most.

Guelph’s public health unit reported seven new cases of COVID-19 in the city on Thursday as the total case count during the pandemic reached 5,102.

The latest data shows Guelph has 13 active cases, with no new recoveries being reported.

Total resolved cases have reached 5,044 while the city’s fatal case count of 45 has remained unchanged for several weeks.

Read more: Ontario to allow COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to seniors 70+, AstraZeneca recipients among others

Two new cases were also reported in Wellington County, with its total case count climbing to 2,073.

Active cases increased to 16 with one recovery reported. The death toll in the county related to the novel coronavirus stayed at 38.

Across Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph, there is just one case being treated in a hospital.

The local school boards report two active COVID-19 cases among staff and students in Guelph and Wellington County.

The University of Guelph reported one active case on campus.

Click to play video: 'Reaction to Ontario expanding COVID-19 booster eligibility' Reaction to Ontario expanding COVID-19 booster eligibility
Reaction to Ontario expanding COVID-19 booster eligibility

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health says 85.8 per cent of eligible residents — those who are turning 12 in 2021 and older — are considered fully vaccinated, while 88.4 have received one dose of vaccine.

In Guelph, 91.2 per cent of eligible residents are fully vaccinated and 93.8 per cent are partially vaccinated, while in Wellington County, 78.6 per cent are fully vaccinated and 80.7 per cent have received one dose.

So far this week, about 1,300 vaccine shots have been administered, including about 250 first doses, roughly 450 second doses and 600 third doses.

Read more: AstraZeneca vaccine recipients have ‘mixed emotions’ over getting mRNA boosters early

Public health is publishing COVID-19 vaccination rates within the local secondary and elementary schools.

As of Thursday, 80.2 per cent of eligible students in the Upper Grand District School Board have been fully vaccinated, while 82.3 per cent have had two doses in the Wellington Catholic District School Board.

