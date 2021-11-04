Quebec reports 588 COVID-19 cases, no new deaths as hospitalizations drop

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec reported 588 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday bringing the total caseload since the start of the health crisis to 428,060.

Health officials say 411,672 people have recovered and there are currently 4,878 active cases across the province.

The death toll attributable to the virus remains unchanged at 11,510 as no new deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours.

Pandemic-related hospitalizations were down by seven, with nine new patients admitted and 16 discharged for a total of 241 patients. Of those, 63 were in intensive care, seven less than the previous day.

Close to 13,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours as the province’s immunization campaign continues.

The rollout, however, was dealt a blow on Wednesday after the government backtracked on its vaccine mandate for health-care workers.

The government had threatened to suspend unvaccinated workers without pay by Nov. 15, but relented after admitting the loss of staff would have have had a “devastating effect on the system.”