Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Warning issued after rabid horse discovered in Perth County

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted November 4, 2021 10:19 am
A horse stands near a barn. View image in full screen
A horse stands near a barn. Getty Images / File

Public health officials in Huron Perth have issued a warning after a horse in Perth South tested positive for rabies.

A release from Huron Perth Public Health says that the horse, which is located in Blanshard Ward is the third animal to have tested positive for rabies in the area, with the first two having been bats.

Read more: Rabies nearly always kills when symptoms show, health officer says after Canadian fatality

“It is assumed the infected horse was in contact with a rabid wild animal, such as a skunk or fox,” said Dale Lyttle, senior public health inspector.

Public Health says the Ontario Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs is working alongside the horse’s owner to implement a precautionary conferment period for other animals at the farm who may have been in contact with the horse.

Story continues below advertisement

Huron Perth Public Health says that rabies is usually carried in the saliva of animals such as dogs, cats, foxes, skunks, raccoons and bats and is usually fatal.

“This latest positive result reminds us that rabies is still present in Huron Perth,” Lyttle said.

Read more: Ingersoll resident receiving preventive treatment after being bitten by rabid bat: SWPH

Public Health is warning area residents to check whether their pets’ rabies vaccinations are current.

“It is spread through a bite, or contact with saliva through a scratch, cut or the moist tissues of the mouth, nose and eyes,” the release notes.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
huron perth public health tagRabies tagPerth County news tagBlanshard Ward tagBlanshard Ward Perth County tagBlanshard Ward rabies tagPerth County rabies tagRabies Ontario tagRabies Southwestern Ontario tagSouth Perth Horse Rabies tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers