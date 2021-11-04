Warning issued after rabid horse discovered in Perth County

Send this page to someone via email

Public health officials in Huron Perth have issued a warning after a horse in Perth South tested positive for rabies.

A release from Huron Perth Public Health says that the horse, which is located in Blanshard Ward is the third animal to have tested positive for rabies in the area, with the first two having been bats.

“It is assumed the infected horse was in contact with a rabid wild animal, such as a skunk or fox,” said Dale Lyttle, senior public health inspector.

Public Health says the Ontario Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs is working alongside the horse’s owner to implement a precautionary conferment period for other animals at the farm who may have been in contact with the horse.

Story continues below advertisement

Huron Perth Public Health says that rabies is usually carried in the saliva of animals such as dogs, cats, foxes, skunks, raccoons and bats and is usually fatal.

“This latest positive result reminds us that rabies is still present in Huron Perth,” Lyttle said.

Public Health is warning area residents to check whether their pets’ rabies vaccinations are current.

“It is spread through a bite, or contact with saliva through a scratch, cut or the moist tissues of the mouth, nose and eyes,” the release notes.