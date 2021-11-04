Hundreds apply as registration opens for Christmas Hamper program in London, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

The Salvation Army‘s Christmas Hamper program is off to a running start with nearly a thousand registrations in three days.

Each year, the program provides those in need with a food hamper and gift card to help them enjoy a traditional Christmas celebration over the holidays.

Registration opened Monday and by Wednesday, roughly 900 people had already applied. Registration is open until Dec. 4.

Program manager Nancy Kerr said the demand was not surprising but speaks to the need in London, Ont.

“There’s certainly a need and people are anxious. They want to get their application in quickly to make sure they don’t miss out,” said program manager Nancy Kerr.

Story continues below advertisement

“I would encourage people to do it sooner than later. We do try to help everybody, even if they contact us late December. If we’re at all able to help them, we’re going to make sure that we do that. ”

Registration takes place online and Kerr says people can give the Salvation Army a call if they have trouble signing up.

“There’s also many agencies in the city who partner with us to help folks. So if they’re already connected to a family centre or a neighbourhood resource centre or something like that, they can always contact them and ask them if they would mind helping them register for a Christmas hamper through the Salvation Army.”

Within three days of registration, Londoners will be contacted to confirm application details and book a time to pick up a hamper at one of three locations: Salvation Army London Citadel (555 Springbank Dr.); Salvation Army Westminster Park Community Church (1190 Southdale Rd. E); and Salvation Army Hillcrest Community Church (310 Vesta Rd.).

Silverwood Park Arena (50 Sycamore St.) was listed as a pick-up location in 2020 but is not listed this year.

Pick-ups for the Christmas Hampers will take place between Nov. 29 and Dec. 17.

Story continues below advertisement

— with files from Global News’ Andrew Graham and Matthew Trevithick