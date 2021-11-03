Menu

News

Cost to ride a B.C. ferry to rise next month as company lifts fuel rebate

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 3, 2021 6:22 pm
A passenger is seen on a BC Ferry vessel leaving Horseshoe Bay in this undated file photo. View image in full screen
A passenger is seen on a BC Ferry vessel leaving Horseshoe Bay in this undated file photo. Simon Little / Global News

A trip on many of BC Ferries key routes will cost a little bit more next month as the company removes a fuel rebate from fares, citing rising costs.

In a Wednesday statement, the company said the 0.5 per cent rebate would be eliminated on Dec. 1.

Tips for surviving long weekend ferry traffic – Oct 6, 2021

The move will result in a hike of 10 cents for an adult foot passenger and 30 cents for a vehicle on the Metro Vancouver-Vancouver Island routes, and of five and 10 cents, respectively, on inter-island routes.

The changes do not affect the Port Hardy-Prince Rupert, Prince Rupert-Haida Gwaii and Port Hardy-Central Coast routes.

Read more: BC Ferries’ 6th and final hybrid electric Island Class ferry sets sail for B.C.

BC Ferries says it implements fuel rebates of fuel surcharges to its fares in order to compensate for the volatility of fuel prices.

When fuel prices are low, it implements a rebate, and when they are high it implements a surcharge. The company says it does not profit from the fuel charges.

BC Ferries has recently acquired a number of LNG-fuelled and diesel-electric hybrid vessels with the aim of lowering fuel costs and environmental impact.

 

