City hopes to incorporate HMCS Haida site into waterfront vision

The City of Hamilton hopes to work with Parks Canada to transform HMCS Haida into a less “imposing” tourist destination.

A motion presented by Ward 2 Coun. Jason Farr seeks changes to the entranceway to the national historic site that would integrate with city investments along the waterfront.

Farr notes that the site houses a military compound, in addition to Haida, and is currently guarded by a chain-link fence.

“Part of what we have here,” says Farr, in reference to his motion, “is to try to work together with our friends at Parks Canada, the federal government, and figure out a way to maintain what they need to secure, but at the same time not be so imposing.”

Story continues below advertisement

General Manager of Economic Development Jason Thorne says the request is “well-timed.”

“The city’s been putting a heck of a lot of investment in the waterfront,” notes Thorne. “If you head down there now you see the work happen on piers five, six, seven, eight, all along the water’s edge.”

“The Haida really does become sort of the next step along the waterfront experience,” says Thorne.

Read more: Hamilton architect to design successful Pier 8 development proposal

Thorne adds that improvements to the public space at piers five and six should be completed in the spring, while work on the new waterfront park at pier eight is being held up by supply chain issues.

“We’re waiting on delivery of some of the lighting and handrail features,” says Thorne. “They are safety measures so we can’t open the park until we have those in place.”

1:54 Roller Skating renaissance hits Napanee Roller Skating renaissance hits Napanee