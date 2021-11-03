Kelowna RCMP still investigating woman’s death

Send this page to someone via email

Four days after a woman was found dead inside an RV that was parked near Orchard Plaza, Kelowna RCMP said the investigation is still ongoing.

The woman’s body was found Friday, just after 6 p.m., on Vasile Road.

Following the discovery, police said her death was deemed suspicious. Her identity was not released.

“Initial information suggested that the death was suspicious. It’s still being treated as suspicious, however, there are no clear indicators at this time that it’s a homicide,” RCMP Insp. Adam MacIntosh said Tuesday.

“However, our serious crimes unit continues to work with the B.C. Coroners Service and investigate the cause of death to determine whether or not this was as a result of a non-criminal event or potentially criminal.”

If you have any information regarding the woman’s death, you are asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

