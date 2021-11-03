Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

With largest oil industry, Alberta sends fewer to COP than any other energy province

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 3, 2021 2:29 pm
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney gives a COVID-19 update in Edmonton, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. View image in full screen
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney gives a COVID-19 update in Edmonton, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

The province with Canada’s largest oil and gas industry has sent one of the country’s smallest delegations to the international climate conference, where emissions from that industry are under scrutiny.

A preliminary list of the Canadian delegation to COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland, shows Alberta has sent two bureaucrats.

Newfoundland has nine people at the meetings, Manitoba has six and Ontario has four, as does the Northwest Territories.

Quebec has 36 representatives.

Read more: Alberta has much on the line as UN climate conference gets set to begin

Several Indigenous and environmental groups also have stronger numbers at the meetings, which are setting the world’s path to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from fossil fuels.

Premier Jason Kenney has said he didn’t see the value of one more politician at what he called a “gab fest.”

Story continues below advertisement

But Mount Royal University political scientist Keith Brownsey said the United Conservative government has missed an important chance to gather information, make contacts and tell Alberta’s story to the rest of the world.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Jason Kenney tagAlberta Government tagAlberta oil and gas tagCOP26 tagCOP26 Alberta representation tagCOP26 Canadian delegation tagKeith Brownsey tagProvinces at COP26 tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers