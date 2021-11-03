SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

COVID-19 death toll rises by 3 with 51 in Saskatchewan ICUs

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted November 3, 2021 4:14 pm
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: CDC advisory panel votes to recommend Pfizer vaccine for children aged 5 to 11' COVID-19: CDC advisory panel votes to recommend Pfizer vaccine for children aged 5 to 11
WATCH: Advisers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday voted unanimously to recommend the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children aged five to 11 years.

Saskatchewan’s COVID-19 death toll grew by three to 862 on Wednesday as 173 new infections were added.

The recently deceased who tested positive for the virus include one each in the 80-plus and 60-to-79 age groups while the other was between 40 and 59 years old.

According to the provincial government’s dashboard, there were 173 new cases, bringing the overall infection total in Saskatchewan to 78,075. The seven-day average of new daily infections decreased to 177 from 185 on Tuesday.

Of the new cases, the provincial government said 120 were unvaccinated, which included 52 children under the age of 12.

Read more: Saskatchewan Health Authority CEO can’t say when surgeries will resume

The province’s active infections decreased, now sitting at 1,765, which is the lowest since Aug. 27 when there were 1,753.

Hospitals in the province are currently providing care for 226 patients with COVID-19: 175 are receiving inpatient care and 51 are in ICUs. As of Wednesday, 68.1 per cent of the hospitalized patients were not fully vaccinated.

There are 25 Saskatchewan residents in out-of-province ICUs, according to officials.

Read more: COVID-19 cases declining, but Saskatchewan hospitals still under pressure: top doctor

The number of recoveries from the virus has grown by 234 to a total of 75,448.

According to the dashboard, 2,408 COVID-19 tests were performed on Tuesday. To date, 1,231,641 tests have been carried out in the province.

The total number of vaccines administered in the province is 1,673,076.

Click to play video: 'International flights to return to Regina and Saskatoon' International flights to return to Regina and Saskatoon
International flights to return to Regina and Saskatoon
