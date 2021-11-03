COVID-19 death toll rises by 3 with 51 in Saskatchewan ICUs

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan’s COVID-19 death toll grew by three to 862 on Wednesday as 173 new infections were added.

The recently deceased who tested positive for the virus include one each in the 80-plus and 60-to-79 age groups while the other was between 40 and 59 years old.

According to the provincial government’s dashboard, there were 173 new cases, bringing the overall infection total in Saskatchewan to 78,075. The seven-day average of new daily infections decreased to 177 from 185 on Tuesday.

Of the new cases, the provincial government said 120 were unvaccinated, which included 52 children under the age of 12.

The province’s active infections decreased, now sitting at 1,765, which is the lowest since Aug. 27 when there were 1,753.

Story continues below advertisement

Hospitals in the province are currently providing care for 226 patients with COVID-19: 175 are receiving inpatient care and 51 are in ICUs. As of Wednesday, 68.1 per cent of the hospitalized patients were not fully vaccinated.

There are 25 Saskatchewan residents in out-of-province ICUs, according to officials.

The number of recoveries from the virus has grown by 234 to a total of 75,448.

According to the dashboard, 2,408 COVID-19 tests were performed on Tuesday. To date, 1,231,641 tests have been carried out in the province.

The total number of vaccines administered in the province is 1,673,076.

1:44 International flights to return to Regina and Saskatoon International flights to return to Regina and Saskatoon

Advertisement