COVID-19: 3 new cases in Northumberland County, 1 in City of Kawartha Lakes: HKPR health unit

Four new cases of COVID-19 over the past 48 hours were reported in the jurisdiction for the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit according to data released Wednesday afternoon.

The health unit reports a trio of new cases in Northumberland County and one new case in the City of Kawartha Lakes since Monday (no updates are issued on Tuesdays). The number of active cases increased to 11, up from six reported on Monday. Six active cases are in Northumberland County and five are in the Kawarthas. There are no active cases in Haliburton County.

Other COVID-19 data reported by the health unit on Wednesday:

Resolved cases: 2,424 — unchanged since last Friday. The resolved cases make up approximately 97 per cent of the 2,498 cumulative cases since the pandemic’s beginning.

2,424 — unchanged since last Friday. The resolved cases make up approximately 97 per cent of the 2,498 cumulative cases since the pandemic’s beginning. Variant cases: 949 — unchanged since Friday. Overall there have been 525 variant cases in the Kawarthas, 370 in Northumberland County and 54 in Haliburton County.

949 — unchanged since Friday. Overall there have been 525 variant cases in the Kawarthas, 370 in Northumberland County and 54 in Haliburton County. High-risk contacts: 63 — up from 56 reported on Monday. The health unit notes eight of the high-risk contacts are missing residence identification but are included in the overall data.

63 — up from 56 reported on Monday. The health unit notes eight of the high-risk contacts are missing residence identification but are included in the overall data. Outbreaks : None active. Since the pandemic was declared, the health unit has dealt with 74 outbreaks: 30 at long-term care and/or retirement homes, 12 at workplaces, 11 at congregate settings, 11 at community settings, nine at schools, and one at a hospital.

: None active. Since the pandemic was declared, the health unit has dealt with 74 outbreaks: 30 at long-term care and/or retirement homes, 12 at workplaces, 11 at congregate settings, 11 at community settings, nine at schools, and one at a hospital. Hospitalized cases to date: 91 — unchanged since Oct. 20. Since the pandemic began, there have been 52 hospitalized cases in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 36 in Northumberland County and three in Haliburton County.

91 — unchanged since Oct. 20. Since the pandemic began, there have been 52 hospitalized cases in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 36 in Northumberland County and three in Haliburton County. Deaths: 76 since the pandemic was declared. The latest virus-related death was reported on June 29 in the City of Kawartha Lakes. There have been 58 deaths among people who tested positive for COVID-19 in the Kawarthas, 17 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County.

76 since the pandemic was declared. The latest virus-related death was reported on June 29 in the City of Kawartha Lakes. There have been 58 deaths among people who tested positive for COVID-19 in the Kawarthas, 17 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County. COVID-19 tests: 237,474 have been completed in the health unit’s jurisdiction since the pandemic began — an additional 486 since Monday’s update.

School cases

School boards as of 1:20 p.m. Wednesday reported the following cases at schools within the health unit’s jurisdiction:

Vaccination

The health unit releases its weekly vaccination rate data on Mondays. The most recent data can be found in this Global News Peterborough story.

This week the health unit will host a number of mobile vaccination clinics:

Wednesday, Nov. 3 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.): Fenelon Falls Community Centre (27 Veteran’s Way) in Fenelon Falls

Thursday, Nov. 4: (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.): Lindsay Exhibition (LEX) in Lindsay. Not a drive-thru clinic.

Friday, Nov. 5 (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.): Cobourg Community Centre (750 D’Arcy St.) in Cobourg and at the Minden Community Centre (55 Parkside St.) in Minden

Saturday, Nov. 6 (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.): Cobourg Collegiate Institute (335 King St. E.) in Cobourg and Haliburton Highlands Secondary School (5358 Haliburton Cty. Rd. 21) in Haliburton

Sunday, Nov. 7 (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.): I.E. Weldon Secondary School (24 Weldon Rd.) in Lindsay and East Northumberland Secondary School (71 Dundas St.) in Brighton

In response to Ontario’s announcement on Wednesday for vaccine booster shots for seniors over 70 and others, the health unit will be holding mass immunization clinics at the following locations:

Fenelon Falls Community Centre

Lindsay Exhibition

Minden Community Centre

Cobourg Community Centre

Keeler Centre in Colborne

Seven high schools are being used for vaccination sites on weekends: Haliburton Highlands Secondary School, I.E. Weldon Secondary School in Lindsay, Lindsay Collegiate and Vocational Institute (LCVI), Fenelon Falls High School, Cobourg Collegiate Institute, East Northumberland Secondary School in Brighton, and Campbellford District High School.

Dates and times of each clinic will vary and will be posted on the health unit’s website at www.hkpr.on.ca.

Like all aspects of COVID-19, we are continuing to learn more information about the virus as time progresses, and it has been shown that a third dose of vaccine can increase some people’s protection against the virus,” stated HKPR Medical Officer of Health Dr. Natalie Bocking. “We have been working with our health care partners to provide third doses to those people previously identified, but now with the expanded list, we know many of our residents will be looking to the Health Unit to once again provide their vaccination.”

Visit Ontario’s pharmacy COVID-19 page for a list of pharmacies that offer a vaccination.