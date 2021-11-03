Menu

Canada
November 3 2021 10:58am
02:03

Kingston city council votes for COVID-19 vaccination policy without threat to employment

Both Kingston councillors and city employees will have to declare their COVID-19 vaccination status by Jan. 3, 2022, or face weekly testing.

