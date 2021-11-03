City of Ottawa plans 3% tax hike in draft 2022 budget as transit, public health face shortfalls

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa’s draft 2022 budget proposes a three-percent tax hike and projects shortfalls tied to COVID-19 on transit and public health funding that will require support from higher levels of government or a substantial dip into the city’s reserves.

If approved as it stands, next year’s $4.14-billion operating budget would see property tax bills rise by $119 for the average urban homeowner, $91 for rural homeowners and $242 for the typical commercial landlord.

Broken down further, that urban homeowner’s property tax bill would include an extra $65 for city-wide services, $19 for policing and $35 for transit.

Laying out the budget at a special council meeting Wednesday morning, Mayor Jim Watson called the 2022 spending plan “prudent” and stood by limiting the tax hike to three per cent, citing the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and recent spikes in inflation.

Story continues below advertisement

In total, the city will face $161.6 million in COVID-related pressures as part of the 2022 budget. Ottawa Public Health needs an extra $47.7 million to continue its vaccination and other COVID-19 response efforts, while OC Transpo is $60.6 million short, largely due to lower ridership.

The city expects funding from upper levels of government will cover off the bulk of these pressures related to the pandemic, though a dip into the reserves is in the cards.

OC Transpo fares would rise 2.5 per cent on Jan. 1, 2022, under the plan, though EquiPass, EquiFares and Community Pass rates would remain frozen at 2018 levels. The draft budget would also provide 2,000 no-charge transit passes to distribute through the shelter system.

More to come.

3:29 Recommendations to the federal government on transit funding Recommendations to the federal government on transit funding – Mar 9, 2021