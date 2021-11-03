Teachers, students dismayed after University of Manitoba admin locks online learning site

University students caught in between administrators and striking faculty say they have been locked out of an online learning system that was to let them continue their studies.

The University of Manitoba Faculty Association (UMFA) went on strike Tuesday morning after the union and administrators failed to come to an agreement over the latest contract.

Later that day, students who thought they wouldn’t have to cross a picket line to continue some of their work online found they were now denied access from UM Learn, the university’s online learning portal.

“Just noticed that I can only access two of my classes which aren’t striking,” wrote Roderick Richardson on Twitter.

“BAD FORM,” added Librarian Alyson Brickey.

“In response to the strike, the UofM appears to have locked students out of their online class materials. It’s pretty clear the University does not have the best interests of students in mind here,” wrote Cara Ginter on Facebook.

Global News has reached out to university administrators for comment. A spokesperson said administrators would be releasing a statement on the UM Learn lockout Wednesday afternoon.

One second-year student, who asked not to be identified for fear of academic reprisal from the University, said she was trying to download all her course material before more parts of the system were affected.

“I just want to learn and for the university to do this, this is not acceptable,” she said.

"They need to keep the students out of it, this is between teachers and the university, not the students."

UMFA says it were not responsible for the lockout and said it cannot deny access to students even if they wanted to.

Important: the @umanitoba admin locked UM Learn. UMFA did not, and can not, do that. Please contact UM admin and ask them why? pic.twitter.com/fnCMwdfDcZ — UofM Faculty Assoc. (@UMFA_FAUM) November 2, 2021

Wednesday morning, The Manitoba Teachers Society threw its support behind striking UMFA workers, which include professors, librarians and other support staff.

The union is calling for wage increases to address what it calls continued recruitment and retention issues, and is asking the university to push back against government-imposed regulations that call for small raises over the next three years.

-With files from Shane Gibson