23-year-old man charged in connection with shots fired inside Yorkdale Mall in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a 23-year-old man has been charged after gunfire was discharged at Yorkdale Mall in late August.

Police were called to the mall on the afternoon of Aug. 29 for reports of shots fired near the Hudson’s Bay store.

Investigators said two groups of people were involved in an altercation and shots were fired between both groups.

Officers, alongside mall security, were able to arrest one man nearby. A loaded Glock-19 gun was found as well as ammunition, police said.

Read more: 1 person arrested after reports gunshots heard inside Yorkdale Mall in Toronto

The mall was temporarily under lockdown while officers conducted their investigation.

No one was injured by the gunfire, police said, but ambulances were on scene due to injuries people sustained from crowds trying to flee the mall.

Story continues below advertisement

On Nov. 2, Isaac Stafford, a 23-year-old Toronto resident, was arrested in the Greater Sudbury Area.

Stafford is facing a charge of discharging a firearm with intent.

View image in full screen Police officers stand outside Yorkdale Mall after reports of shots fired on Sunday. Shattered glass can be seen behind the officers. Andrew Collins / Global News