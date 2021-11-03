Menu

Crime

23-year-old man charged in connection with shots fired inside Yorkdale Mall in Toronto

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted November 3, 2021 11:21 am
Click to play video: 'Toronto police respond to reports of gunshots inside Yorkdale Mall' Toronto police respond to reports of gunshots inside Yorkdale Mall
WATCH ABOVE: Toronto police respond to reports of gunshots inside Yorkdale Mall – Aug 29, 2021

Toronto police say a 23-year-old man has been charged after gunfire was discharged at Yorkdale Mall in late August.

Police were called to the mall on the afternoon of Aug. 29 for reports of shots fired near the Hudson’s Bay store.

Investigators said two groups of people were involved in an altercation and shots were fired between both groups.

Officers, alongside mall security, were able to arrest one man nearby. A loaded Glock-19 gun was found as well as ammunition, police said.

Read more: 1 person arrested after reports gunshots heard inside Yorkdale Mall in Toronto

The mall was temporarily under lockdown while officers conducted their investigation.

No one was injured by the gunfire, police said, but ambulances were on scene due to injuries people sustained from crowds trying to flee the mall.

On Nov. 2, Isaac Stafford, a 23-year-old Toronto resident, was arrested in the Greater Sudbury Area.

Stafford is facing a charge of discharging a firearm with intent.

Police officers stand outside Yorkdale Mall after reports of shots fired on Sunday. Shattered glass can be seen behind the officers. View image in full screen
Police officers stand outside Yorkdale Mall after reports of shots fired on Sunday. Shattered glass can be seen behind the officers. Andrew Collins / Global News
