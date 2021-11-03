Menu

Environment

Montreal to become North American hub for standards on corporate sustainability reporting

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted November 3, 2021 11:13 am
View of downtown Montreal viewed from between new housing projects in Griffintown in Montreal, Que., Tuesday, March 30, 2021. View image in full screen
View of downtown Montreal viewed from between new housing projects in Griffintown in Montreal, Que., Tuesday, March 30, 2021. Mario Beauregard/The Canadian Press

The City of Montreal has been chosen to host the main offices of the new International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB).

The announcement was made Wednesday by the International Financial Reporting Standards Foundation, a nonprofit accounting organization, at the COP26 climate summit being held in Glasgow, Scotland.

The mission of the ISSB will be to come up with standards that govern how information relating to environmental and social issues, as well as good governance, is disclosed by companies.

Read more: COP26: Trudeau says world needs a ‘standard’ for pricing carbon. What might that look like?

While Frankfurt, Germany, has been chosen to host the ISSB’s headquarters, Montreal will serve as the organization’s North American hub.

In a bid to consolidate Montreal’s position as a leader in hosting international organizations, the government approached the IFRS Foundation last September, according to the premier’s press attaché, Ewan Sauves.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Quebec to provide $3.65 billion in funding for electric buses

In a press release, Sauves said Montreal’s role in establishing and developing a new organization dedicated to sustainable finance meshes perfectly with government objectives, notably in regards a policy on welcoming international organizations and its 2030 green economy plan.

“It is an initiative that brings together economic growth and sustainability on a global scale,” he said.

