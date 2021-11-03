Menu

Traffic

20-year-old woman from Merrickville, Ont. killed in collision with dump truck: OPP

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted November 3, 2021 9:46 am
A young woman is dead following after a two-vehicle crash involving a dump truck on County Road 43 Tuesday. OPP say they cause of the collision is still unknown. View image in full screen
A young woman is dead following after a two-vehicle crash involving a dump truck on County Road 43 Tuesday. OPP say they cause of the collision is still unknown. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

OPP say a young woman is dead following a crash in Montague Township on Tuesday.

A vehicle and a dump truck collided on County Road 43 just after 11:30 a.m., Lanark County OPP say.

Read more: 67-year-old man dies in tractor crash just outside of Perth, Ont., OPP say

The only occupant of the vehicle, 20-year-old Sarah Fleming, of Merrickville, Ont., died at the scene, according to police.

The truck driver was sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A section of the road was closed for several hours while reconstructionists investigated the scene. Police say the cause of the crash has yet to be determined.

