Crime

Police investigating shooting, possible hit-and-runs in east end Toronto neighbourhood

By Kabi Moulitharan Global News
Posted November 2, 2021 10:18 pm
Police responding to a shooting and possible fail to remain collisions in Bellamy Road and Eglinton Avenue East area. View image in full screen
Police responding to a shooting and possible fail to remain collisions in Bellamy Road and Eglinton Avenue East area. Global News

A man is in hospital following a shooting in Toronto’s east end Tuesday night, police say.

In a tweet, police said they were called to the Bellamy Road and Eglinton Avenue East area around 6:20 p.m. for reports of a vehicle being shot at by another vehicle.

Read more: Girl, 13, arrested following school stabbing in Toronto’s east end: police

When officers arrived, they found numerous shell casings on the roads.

Duty Insp. Michael Williams said both vehicles were driving north on Bellamy Road and turned east on Adanac Drive, but noted that police are still investigating the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

He also said the vehicles involved in this shooting may be involved in a few fail-to-remain collisions while leaving the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: 2 men charged with 1st-degree murder in connection with North York shooting

The 19-year-old male arrived to hospital on his own. He suffered a gunshot wound in the left shoulder and is listed in critical but stable condition.

Investigators are appealing for witnesses. Anyone with information or have any dash cam or cellphone footage is asked to contact police.

Click to play video: 'Toronto police investigating 6th fatal shooting in 1 week' Toronto police investigating 6th fatal shooting in 1 week
Toronto police investigating 6th fatal shooting in 1 week
