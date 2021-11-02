Police investigating shooting, possible hit-and-runs in east end Toronto neighbourhood

Send this page to someone via email

A man is in hospital following a shooting in Toronto’s east end Tuesday night, police say.

In a tweet, police said they were called to the Bellamy Road and Eglinton Avenue East area around 6:20 p.m. for reports of a vehicle being shot at by another vehicle.

When officers arrived, they found numerous shell casings on the roads.

Duty Insp. Michael Williams said both vehicles were driving north on Bellamy Road and turned east on Adanac Drive, but noted that police are still investigating the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

He also said the vehicles involved in this shooting may be involved in a few fail-to-remain collisions while leaving the scene.

The 19-year-old male arrived to hospital on his own. He suffered a gunshot wound in the left shoulder and is listed in critical but stable condition.

Investigators are appealing for witnesses. Anyone with information or have any dash cam or cellphone footage is asked to contact police.

