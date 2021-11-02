Menu

Canada

‘Murder hornet’ found in B.C. trap, say Washington state officials

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted November 2, 2021 10:05 pm
Authorities in B.C. recently found a so-called “murder hornets” in a trap set for the invasive Japanese beetle. View image in full screen
Authorities in B.C. recently found a so-called “murder hornets” in a trap set for the invasive Japanese beetle. Washington State Dept. of Agriculture

Officials in Washington state say it appears an Asian giant hornet has crossed the border into British Columbia.

Click to play video: 'Another Asian giant hornet nest eradiated near Canadian border' Another Asian giant hornet nest eradiated near Canadian border
Another Asian giant hornet nest eradiated near Canadian border – Sep 23, 2021

The Washington State Department of Agriculture said authorities in B.C. recently found one of the insects — sometimes referred to as “murder hornets” —  in a trap set for the invasive Japanese beetle.

They said it was located in an area not far from where nests were found and destroyed in Washington state but didn’t say exactly where.

Click to play video: '‘Murder Hornets’ buzzing closer to B.C.' ‘Murder Hornets’ buzzing closer to B.C.
‘Murder Hornets’ buzzing closer to B.C – Aug 27, 2021

The department said B.C. and U.S. authorities will try to analyze DNA from the specimen to determine if it was from a nest south of the border.

Several Asian giant hornet nests have been destroyed in Washington state this year.

The hornets can grow up to five centimetres long and are the world’s largest hornets. They have large, yellow heads, black eyes, a black body and a black and yellow striped abdomen.

Read more: Third ‘murder hornet’ nest of 2021 destroyed south of B.C. border crossing

While they are not considered particularly dangerous to humans, the Invasive Species Council of B.C. warns they are capable of delivering painful stings and are a threat to people allergic to bees and wasps.

— with files from Simon Little and The Associated Press

British Columbia tagWashington tagB.C. tagWashington State tagmurder hornets tagAsian Giant hornets tagmurder hornets in B.C. tag

