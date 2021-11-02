‘Murder hornet’ found in B.C. trap, say Washington state officials

Send this page to someone via email

Officials in Washington state say it appears an Asian giant hornet has crossed the border into British Columbia.

The Washington State Department of Agriculture said authorities in B.C. recently found one of the insects — sometimes referred to as “murder hornets” — in a trap set for the invasive Japanese beetle.

British Columbia authorities recently found an #AsianGiantHornet in a Japanese beetle trap not far from where nests were eradicated in Washington. The location was well within the flight distance from the US nests. (1 of 2) pic.twitter.com/G5v5aXS6Ey — Washington State Department of Agriculture (@WSDAgov) November 2, 2021

They said it was located in an area not far from where nests were found and destroyed in Washington state but didn’t say exactly where.

The department said B.C. and U.S. authorities will try to analyze DNA from the specimen to determine if it was from a nest south of the border.

Several Asian giant hornet nests have been destroyed in Washington state this year.

The hornets can grow up to five centimetres long and are the world’s largest hornets. They have large, yellow heads, black eyes, a black body and a black and yellow striped abdomen.

While they are not considered particularly dangerous to humans, the Invasive Species Council of B.C. warns they are capable of delivering painful stings and are a threat to people allergic to bees and wasps.

— with files from Simon Little and The Associated Press