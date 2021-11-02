85% of City of Calgary employees fully vaccinated against COVID-19 ahead of deadline

A vast majority of the City of Calgary’s workforce has been vaccinated against COVID-19, according to information released after the deadline for employees to disclose their vaccination status.

As of Nov. 1, 85 per cent of 15,000 city employees have been fully-vaccinated and another five per cent have been partially-vaccinated.

Staff at the Calgary Fire Department report an 85 per cent rate of complete vaccination, with another three per cent having received one dose.

The Calgary Police Service reports 87 per cent of its employees have received at least two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine and four per cent have begun the course of vaccination.

For the remaining city employees, they must partake in a mandatory education program about COVID-19 vaccines as well as submit regular rapid antigen test results. The city is providing at-home tests through Dec. 1. After that, unvaccinated employees must be tested at approved vendors on their own time and at their own expense.

“With most employees now fully or partially vaccinated, we don’t expect any major service disruptions to Calgarians but will work to minimize any that arise,” a news release from the city said.

Emergency services, including police and fire, should not have any disruptions in service as a result of the city’s vaccination policy.

On Monday afternoon, the provincial government announced Alberta has reached a new milestone: 80 per cent of all eligible Albertans had been fully vaccinated with 87 per cent receiving at least one dose.