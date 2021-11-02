$100K of liquor seized from parked minivan: Revelstoke RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

In a boozy bust in B.C.’s Interior last week, police say cases of hard liquor totalling around $100,000 were seized near Revelstoke.

Not only did police confiscate scores of cognac bottles from a stuffed Toyota minivan parked in an overnight area meant for commercial vehicles, but officers also seized small quantities of suspected cocaine and fentanyl plus $11,000 in cash.

Police also noted that two people were arrested, a man and woman from Calgary. Both occupants were also found to be subjects of prior criminal activity in the Lower Mainland.

Investigators believe this wasn’t the first time the two have transported large quantities of liquor from Alberta to B.C. to avoid the province’s liquor tax.

Police say the rear seats were removed and the vehicle was filled from floor to ceiling with boxes that were concealed by a blanket.

Both individuals were released, and the investigation is ongoing.

“Frequently, investigators will find wanted persons, stolen property, drugs, weapons, cash and other contraband,” BC Highway Patrol Insp. Dale Car said in a press release.

“By removing these individuals from our highways and disrupting their activity, we prevent this type of criminal behaviour from continuing and it is one of many ways we are making our highways safer together.”

