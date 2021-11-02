Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

$100K of liquor seized from parked minivan: Revelstoke RCMP

By Doyle Potenteau and Taya Fast Global News
Posted November 2, 2021 6:52 pm
A police photo showing cases of alcohol that was seized from a minivan late last month. View image in full screen
A police photo showing cases of alcohol that was seized from a minivan late last month. Revelstoke RCMP

In a boozy bust in B.C.’s Interior last week, police say cases of hard liquor totalling around $100,000 were seized near Revelstoke.

Not only did police confiscate scores of cognac bottles from a stuffed Toyota minivan parked in an overnight area meant for commercial vehicles, but officers also seized small quantities of suspected cocaine and fentanyl plus $11,000 in cash.

Police also noted that two people were arrested, a man and woman from Calgary. Both occupants were also found to be subjects of prior criminal activity in the Lower Mainland.

Read more: 1.35M illegal cigarettes seized in central Alberta: RCMP

Investigators believe this wasn’t the first time the two have transported large quantities of liquor from Alberta to B.C. to avoid the province’s liquor tax.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the rear seats were removed and the vehicle was filled from floor to ceiling with boxes that were concealed by a blanket.

Both individuals were released, and the investigation is ongoing.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg police seize $1.5 million in drugs in series of raids' Winnipeg police seize $1.5 million in drugs in series of raids
Winnipeg police seize $1.5 million in drugs in series of raids – Sep 15, 2021

“Frequently, investigators will find wanted persons, stolen property, drugs, weapons, cash and other contraband,” BC Highway Patrol Insp. Dale Car said in a press release.

“By removing these individuals from our highways and disrupting their activity, we prevent this type of criminal behaviour from continuing and it is one of many ways we are making our highways safer together.”

Click to play video: 'Cross-border drug smuggling bust in B.C. involves helicopter chase' Cross-border drug smuggling bust in B.C. involves helicopter chase
Cross-border drug smuggling bust in B.C. involves helicopter chase – Aug 28, 2019
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagFentanyl tagCalgary tagCocaine tagDrug Bust tagLower Mainland tagRevelstoke tagdrugs seized tagColumbia region tagBC Highway Patrol tagvehicle check tagBC liquor tax tagbooze bust tagcognanc tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers