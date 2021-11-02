Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Freezing rain cancels classes, makes roads dangerous in Prince George, B.C. region

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted November 2, 2021 5:32 pm
Freezing rain covers a windshield.
Freezing rain covers a windshield. Courtesy of Monica Lapajne

Freezing rain and rapidly-changing weather made for some dangerous conditions in the Prince George, B.C., region Tuesday morning.

Schools were telling staff and students to stay home until it was safe, while ice covered the roads, making driving dangerous, and classes were cancelled at post-secondary institutions until conditions improved.

The freezing rain fell between 5 and 6 a.m. Tuesday but the weather remained cold until around lunchtime.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Wintry conditions to hit Coquihalla, Trans-Canada highways

“A band of precipitation moved through Prince George and its vicinity early this morning,” Global BC meteorologist Mark Madryga said.

“Some light snow fell on the area, but there was also widespread freezing rain that created slick roads and sidewalks, which was extremely hazardous for those on the morning commute to work or school.”

BC Transit was unable to run any buses until about 11 a.m.

Story continues below advertisement

A travel advisory was also issued for Highway 97 in the Prince George Region and Drive BC said travel was not recommended.

“While sub-zero temperatures were present at ground level, readings above freezing were measured above the city,” Madryga added.

“As a result, some rain fell and then froze on impact at ground level. This precipitation has now moved well to the east of Prince George with dry weather and some sunshine taking over for the balance of the day.”

Click to play video: 'B.C. summer heatwave deemed deadliest weather event in Canadian history.' B.C. summer heatwave deemed deadliest weather event in Canadian history.
B.C. summer heatwave deemed deadliest weather event in Canadian history – Sep 18, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Rain tagBC weather tagFreezing Rain tagTravel advisory tagPrince George weather tagFreezing rain Prince George tagPG weather tagPrince George freezing rain tagTravel advisory Prince George tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers