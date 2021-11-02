B.C. reports 406 new COVID-19 cases along with five deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Another 406 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in British Columbia, along with five virus-related deaths, the province said Tuesday.

Of the new cases, 133 were in the Fraser Health region, 95 were in the Interior Health region, 51 were in Island Health, and 86 were in Northern Health.

The Vancouver Coastal Health region, the province’s second most populous health authority, had the lowest new case count, reporting 41 new infections.

Tuesday’s case count brings the province’s seven-day moving average for new cases to 532.

1:49 Deadline approaches for B.C. public service employees to be vaccinated Deadline approaches for B.C. public service employees to be vaccinated

There are 4,694 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, up slightly from Monday.

The province reported there are 445 people in hospital with COVID-19, 137 of whom are in intensive care.

B.C.’s COVID-19 death toll stands at 2,186.

The province announced that 90 per cent of eligible people in B.C. aged 12 and older have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine while 85.4 per cent have received two doses.

Earlier in the day, the Surrey School Board announced it will not be mandating COVID-19 vaccines for adult staff.

The board announced Tuesday that while it recognizes the importance of vaccines and encourages everyone to get vaccinated, doing so will not be mandatory.

–With files from Amy Judd and Simon Little