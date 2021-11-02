Winnipeg police searching for missing girl last seen in River Heights

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police are looking for a missing 11-year-old girl.

Angela Aguilar-Hernandez was last seen Oct. 27 in the River Heights neighbourhood, and police said they’re concerned about her well-being.

She’s described as 4’11” with a thin build, long brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a grey hoodie and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.

