COVID-19: N.B. reports 1 death, 40 new cases as active total drops

New Brunswick reported one new death due to COVID-19 and 40 new cases on Tuesday.

In a release, the province said a person in their 80s in the Campbellton region has died.

Of the new cases, 27 were unvaccinated and 13 were fully vaccinated.

There are 24 people in hospital, including 14 who are unvaccinated, one who is partially vaccinated and nine who are fully vaccinated. Of the 14 people in intensive care, 10 are unvaccinated, one is partially vaccinated and three are fully vaccinated.

With 74 new recoveries, there are now 470 active cases.

According to the province, 85.2 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 92.7 per cent have received their first dose.

CUPE strike

The province continues to say that the ongoing CUPE strike is impacting some areas of the COVID-19 response.

“Some regional health authority vaccination clinics and COVID-19 screening at assessment centres have had to be cancelled or rescheduled,” it said.

“At this time, regional health authority vaccination clinics are only accepting people with scheduled appointments and are not able to accommodate walk-in appointments. People are asked to be patient with staff and expect delays.”

It also said some of Horizon Health Network and Vitalité Health Network’s mobile rapid-screening kit pickup locations have been cancelled. A full list of the available sites can be found here.

It said four priority groups are now being considered for a PCR test:

those working and living in vulnerable settings, such as a hospital, long-term care facility or shelter;

those prioritized by a medical officer of health;

anyone who is symptomatic, with priority given to those who are unvaccinated; and

testing required for travel, although with no guarantee of a 72-hour turnaround for test results.

New cases

There are 14 new cases in Zone 1, the Moncton region. They involve:

seven people 19 and under;

a person 20-29;

four people 30-39;

a person 40-49; and

a person 70-79.

Ten cases are under investigation and four are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

The nine new cases in Zone 2, the Saint John region, involve:

a person 19 and under;

three people 30-39;

a person 40-49;

two people 50-59;

a person 60-69; and

a person 70-79.

Six cases are under investigation and three are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

There are two new cases in Zone 3, the Fredericton region, involving:

a person 50-59; and

a person 60-69.

One case is under investigation and the other is a contact of a previously confirmed case.

The three new cases in Zone 4, the Edmundston region, involve:

two people 50-59; and

a person 60-69.

Two cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases and the other is under investigation.

And there are 12 new cases in Zone 7, the Miramichi region, which involve:

a person 19 and under;

two people 20-29;

three people 30-39;

four people 40-49;

a person 50-59; and

a person 60-69.

Ten cases are under investigation and two are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

