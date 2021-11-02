Thousands of protesters gather at N.B. legislature to support striking public workers

Send this page to someone via email

Thousands of noisy protesters descended on the New Brunswick legislature today in support of striking public servants.

Roughly 22,000 members of the Canadian Union of Public Employees have been on strike since last Friday, demanding higher wages.

The government of Premier Blaine Higgs has offered an 8.5 per cent pay increase over five years, while the union is seeking 12 per cent over four years.

CUPE New Brunswick president Steve Drost said today the union’s demand is already well below its opening position, adding that CUPE won’t go any lower.

View image in full screen Thousands of noisy protesters descended on the New Brunswick legislature Tuesday in support of striking public servants. Travis Fortnum/Global News

Higgs has said the province can’t afford to pay workers what their union is asking, but Drost says the government is less concerned about money and more interested in attacking public servants.

The strike involves school bus drivers, custodians, mechanics, some health-care workers, educational support staff, and workers in transportation, corrections and the community college system.

Members of the crowd have identified themselves as being from Saint John, Moncton and more places. Places where circuit breaker restrictions frown upon coming to Fredericton. I’ve reached out to public health for response – and CUPE for comment. pic.twitter.com/GYLQtFEEVK — Travis Fortnum (@travisfortnum) November 2, 2021