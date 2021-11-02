Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Thousands of protesters gather at N.B. legislature to support striking public workers

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 2, 2021 12:44 pm
Thousands of noisy protesters descended on the New Brunswick legislature Tuesday in support of striking public servants. View image in full screen
Thousands of noisy protesters descended on the New Brunswick legislature Tuesday in support of striking public servants. Travis Fortnum/Global News

Thousands of noisy protesters descended on the New Brunswick legislature today in support of striking public servants.

Roughly 22,000 members of the Canadian Union of Public Employees have been on strike since last Friday, demanding higher wages.

Read more: New Brunswick government cancels throne speech to resume session amid strike

The government of Premier Blaine Higgs has offered an 8.5 per cent pay increase over five years, while the union is seeking 12 per cent over four years.

CUPE New Brunswick president Steve Drost said today the union’s demand is already well below its opening position, adding that CUPE won’t go any lower.

Thousands of noisy protesters descended on the New Brunswick legislature Tuesday in support of striking public servants. View image in full screen
Thousands of noisy protesters descended on the New Brunswick legislature Tuesday in support of striking public servants. Travis Fortnum/Global News

Higgs has said the province can’t afford to pay workers what their union is asking, but Drost says the government is less concerned about money and more interested in attacking public servants.

Story continues below advertisement

The strike involves school bus drivers, custodians, mechanics, some health-care workers, educational support staff, and workers in transportation, corrections and the community college system.

 

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Canadian Union Of Public Employees tagCUPE NB tagCUPE NB strike tagNew Brunswick Strike tagNB Strike tagNB CUPE tagNB CUPE strike tagsteve drost tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers