Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Guelph police release image of suspect after couple pepper-sprayed on Halloween

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted November 2, 2021 1:08 pm
Guelph police have released an image of a suspect after a couple were pepper-sprayed on Halloween night. View image in full screen
Guelph police have released an image of a suspect after a couple were pepper-sprayed on Halloween night. Guelph police

Guelph police have released a surveillance image of a suspect believed responsible for targeting a couple in their 60s with pepper-spray Halloween night.

Officers were called to a home in the area of Eramosa Road and Callander Drive just before 9 p.m. on Sunday and found the couple suffering from the effects of the spray.

Read more: Guelph couple pepper-sprayed by trick-or-treater wearing Guy Fawkes mask: police

Officers also noted a strong odour of pepper spray in the area, police said. The man was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

“The homeowner advised he answered a knock at the door and found a male in a Halloween mask, who sprayed the resident and his wife before fleeing on foot,” police said.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said officers searched the area but did not locate the suspect.

“Police reviewed surveillance camera footage, which showed the suspect walking past the house then doubling back and knocking on the door,” the service said in a news release.

Click to play video: 'Parents urged to watch out for Halloween cannabis edibles' Parents urged to watch out for Halloween cannabis edibles
Parents urged to watch out for Halloween cannabis edibles

On Tuesday, police released an image from the surveillance video that shows the suspect wearing a black hoodie, black pants, black shoes and a white mask. The person was also carrying a white bag.

Read more: Guelph police arrest Scarborough man accused of stealing $16,000 in jewelry

Police have described the mask as a Guy Fawkes mask.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7164. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Story continues below advertisement

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Assault tagHalloween tagGuelph Police tagGuelph News tagGuelph crime tagPepper sprayed tagGuelph pepper sprayed tagHalloween Crime tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers