Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Money

Pfizer expects $29B in COVID-19 vaccine sales next year

By Staff Reuters
Posted November 2, 2021 10:24 am
Click to play video: 'U.S. FDA grants emergency use for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for kids aged 5-11' U.S. FDA grants emergency use for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for kids aged 5-11
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted emergency use authorization for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children ages five to 11. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are set to meet next week to consider their own recommendation for that age group. Meanwhile, public employees are pushing back in cities like New York and Chicago, where vaccine mandates have or are set to go into effect.

Pfizer Inc on Tuesday forecast better-than-expected $29 billion in sales from its COVID-19 vaccine for 2022 and said it was seeking to sign more deals with countries for the shot that it has developed with German partner BioNTech.

The company said while it had the capacity to produce 4 billion doses in 2022, it was currently expecting to recognize sales from 1.7 billion doses in 2022, suggesting that the forecast could move higher as Pfizer signs more vaccine deals.

Pfizer, which equally splits expenses and profit for the shot with German partner BioNTech, also raised its sales forecast for the vaccine to $36 billion for 2021, suggesting that the shot will account for as much as 44 per cent of its total sales for the year.

Read more: Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine authorized for children 5-11, U.S. FDA says

Story continues below advertisement

 

Wall Street on average expected sales of $22.15 billion from the vaccine for 2022, according to eight analysts polled by Refinitiv.

Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, which was the first shot to receive U.S. authorization when it was cleared for emergency use in December, has become one of the most widely used inoculation in the United States and Europe.

Its sales have vastly outpaced those sold by rivals Moderna Inc and Johnson & Johnson, which are struggling with production snags and safety concerns.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Canada reaches deal with Pfizer for pediatric vaccines' COVID-19: Canada reaches deal with Pfizer for pediatric vaccines
COVID-19: Canada reaches deal with Pfizer for pediatric vaccines – Oct 21, 2021

Pfizer’s vaccine is recommended or the only one permitted for use in younger populations in many countries, the company’s chief scientific officer, Mikael Dolsten, said.

The company is on track to deliver 2.3 billion doses of the vaccine, out of the roughly 3 billion it plans to make this year.

Story continues below advertisement

The vaccine brought in sales of $13 billion in the third quarter.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)

© 2021 Reuters
COVID tagcovid vaccine tagPfizer tagpfizer covid vaccine tagcovid vaccine kids tagpfizer stock tagPfizer earnings tagpfizer covid profit tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers