Peterborough police issue pair of stunt driving charges for speeding on Water St.

Two stunt driving charges were laid following separate traffic stops along Water Street in Peterborough on Sunday.
According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 8:30 a.m., officers clocked a vehicle travelling 111 km/h on Water Street near Langton Street.
The speed limit along Water St. is 50 km/h.
A 19-year-old driver was charged with stunt driving — speeding by 40 km/h or more in a zone that is less than 80 km/h.
Then around 1:30 p.m., officers stopped a vehicle travelling 115 km/h on Water Street near Mill Street.
A 20-year-old driver was charged stunt driving — speeding by 40 or more km/h in a zone that is less than 80 km/h.
Both drivers received 30-day driver’s licence suspensions and the vehicles were impounded for 14 days.
Both accused are scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Dec. 20, police said Tuesday.
