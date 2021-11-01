‘We feel isolated’: TTC Wheel-Trans users unable to schedule rides

Send this page to someone via email

Days after a ransomware attack on the TTC, Wheel-Trans users are still having issues booking trips.

The service is used by thousands who live with mobility issues and use Wheel-Trans to get around city, grab groceries, and attend essential medical appointments.

Users say they are also facing hours-long wait times to book new trips and check the status of pre-booked commutes.

According to Adam Cohoon, co-chair of the TTC riders accessibility committee, its been like that since Friday, when the ransomware attack started.

Upon calling to book a ride, the public transit agency says in a phone recording its “scheduling system is down. We are asking that customers defer their trips if possible.”

Cohoon’s wife, Jennifer Conroy, was not able to attend her eye doctor appointment Monday because she was told her situation was not an emergency, although she is currently experiencing sight issues.

Conroy says she is frustrated, “especially when you are going to a medical appointment and I rely on Wheel-Trans to get me there.”

Users of Wheel-Trans say the ransomware attack has not only caused widespread inconvenience, but riders are also calling it an equity and accessibility issue.

“There’s probably going to be a few cases where people can get very sick or even lose their lives over this because they missed crucial MRI tests,” Cahoon said.

“Right now, there’s no communication. It doesn’t seem like they care and we feel isolated.”

Wheel-Trans users like Cohoon are calling on the TTC to share a timeline on when its booking service will be back up and running and in the meantime, add a clear update to its website.

They are also calling for the organization to hire more staff at its call centre to address wait times.

Global News reached out to the TTC for comment, but did not receive an update.

