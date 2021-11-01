Menu

Consumer

Calgary on track to break yearly record for home sales: CREB

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 1, 2021 4:28 pm
Home for sale with real estate sign in spring or summer season. View image in full screen
Home for sale with real estate sign in spring or summer season.

Calgary Real Estate Board says the region experienced a record number of home sales last month and the pace appears on track to continue.

The Alberta board says the region saw 2,186 sales in October, up about 24 per cent from 1,763 during the same month last year.

Read more: Calgary real estate market remains hot; average price of home up to $457,900

The board says those figures are more than 35 per cent higher than longer-term averages and put the 23,848 home sold this year on pace to reach a record high.

The board says the year’s sales are already 61 per cent higher than average activity recorded over the past five years and 42 per cent higher than 10-year averages.

Click to play video: 'Real estate experts answer questions on Calgary and Canada’s housing market' Real estate experts answer questions on Calgary and Canada’s housing market
Real estate experts answer questions on Calgary and Canada’s housing market – Jun 11, 2021

The board also says new listings for October reached 2,500, up almost 2 per cent from 2,460 the same month the year prior.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Calgary home sales up 462 per cent, reach hit record high in April: CREB

The benchmark price edged up by nearly 9 per cent to $460,100 last month from $422,600 in October 2020.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
