Canada

Thompson, Man., emergency responders save teen girl from Burntwood River

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 1, 2021 3:52 pm
The Miles Hart Bridge in Thompson. View image in full screen
The Miles Hart Bridge in Thompson. RCMP Manitoba

Emergency personnel in Thompson, Man., rescued a 17-year-old girl from the Burntwood River, police said.

The incident took place Tuesday evening, when police were called to the river near the Miles Hart Bridge in the northern Manitoba city.

Police and paramedics set out into the water in boats and found the teen who was struggling to stay afloat after having been in the water for around 15 minutes.

She was taken to shore, then to local hospital.

