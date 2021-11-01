Former Calgary police officer charged with assault after ASIRT investigation

Send this page to someone via email

A former Calgary Police Service (CPS) member has been charged with assault for his actions while on duty more than two years ago.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) was asked to investigate the circumstances around the arrest and apprehension of a 49-year-old man on Sept. 7, 2019.

ASIRT issued a release Monday detailing its decision.

ASIRT said Lyndon Moore has been arrested and charged with:

assault with a weapon;

assault causing bodily harm; and

operating a conveyance in a manner dangerous to the public causing bodily harm.

According to the news release, on Sept. 7, 2019 at around 12:18 a.m., two CPS officers came across two men rummaging through donation bins behind the Salvation Army Thrift store in the 3200-block of 17 Avenue S.E. The report says a number of items from the dumpster had been thrown on the ground.

Story continues below advertisement

ASIRT said while the officers were checking the men’s identities, one of the men tried to run away. One of the officers ran after him and the other got into his marked police vehicle to try to help.

“While the man was running through a parking lot, he was struck by the police vehicle being operated by the involved officer.”

The man was taken into custody and examined by medical professionals who determined “he had sustained several broken ribs and a fractured right wrist.”

After the man was in custody, officials learned he was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

Two days after the incident, ASIRT was asked to investigate.

It was during that investigation ASIRT decided there was “reasonable grounds to believe that offences had been committed.” ASIRT explains as per the Police Act, the investigation was shared with the Alberta Crown Prosecution Service, which had to decide “whether the evidence met the standard for prosecution.”

Upon advisement from the Crown that the evidence met the standard for prosecution, ASIRT charged the former officer.

Former Const. Lyndon Moore turned himself inn to ASIRT on Oct. 29, 2021.

According to ASIRT, Moore left the CPS before any determinations had been made on this case and therefore his decision to leave the service is considered unrelated.

Story continues below advertisement

Moore will appear in court Dec. 8, 2021.