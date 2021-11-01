Menu

Thompson RCMP investigating after northern Manitoba rollover kills 3, injures 2

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 1, 2021 4:11 pm
RCMP Thompson detachment. View image in full screen
RCMP Thompson detachment. RCMP

Three people are dead in a rollover on a provincial road in northern Manitoba.

The crash took place Saturday night on Provincial Road 280 between Thompson and Tetaskwayak Cree Nation, said Thompson RCMP.

Police said a 40-year-old passenger was killed after being ejected from the vehicle, and the driver, 30, died from his injuries on-scene as medical attention was being given. A 44-year-old woman in the back seat was also killed.

Read more: 20-year-old woman killed in rollover crash: Manitoba RCMP

Two other passengers — a 21-year-old woman and a 42-year-old man — were taken to hospital. The man has since been released, while the woman is in stable condition at a hospital in Winnipeg.

Police said everyone involved was from Tetaskwayak Cree Nation.

The investigation continues with the help of a forensic collision reconstructionist.

