Thompson RCMP investigating after northern Manitoba rollover kills 3, injures 2

Three people are dead in a rollover on a provincial road in northern Manitoba.

The crash took place Saturday night on Provincial Road 280 between Thompson and Tetaskwayak Cree Nation, said Thompson RCMP.

Police said a 40-year-old passenger was killed after being ejected from the vehicle, and the driver, 30, died from his injuries on-scene as medical attention was being given. A 44-year-old woman in the back seat was also killed.

Two other passengers — a 21-year-old woman and a 42-year-old man — were taken to hospital. The man has since been released, while the woman is in stable condition at a hospital in Winnipeg.

Police said everyone involved was from Tetaskwayak Cree Nation.

The investigation continues with the help of a forensic collision reconstructionist.

