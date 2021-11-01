Saskatoon thanking health-care workers with 40% discount at city’s leisure centres

Send this page to someone via email

It’s been nearly 20 months since COVID-19 surfaced in Saskatchewan and the City of Saskatoon is showing its appreciation to health-care workers for their efforts.

Nov. 1 to 8, 2021, was proclaimed Health Care Worker Appreciation Week by Saskatoon city council.

“On behalf of the City of Saskatoon, Saskatoon city council extends its sincere gratitude and appreciation to all health-care workers who continue to show heroic efforts in protecting our community during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Mayor Charlie Clark said in a press release.

All doctors, nurses, home-care providers, pharmacists, paramedics and emergency management teams are being given a 40 per cent discount on a leisure centre general admission during the week.

The offer is valid at all of the city’s indoor leisure centres, including Cosmo Civic Centre, Harry Bailey Aquatic Centre, Lakewood Civic Centre, Lawson Civic Centre, Saskatoon Field House and Shaw Centre.

Health-care workers will be asked to provide proof of employment to receive the discount, according to the press release.

