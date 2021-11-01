SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Saskatoon thanking health-care workers with 40% discount at city’s leisure centres

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted November 1, 2021 2:26 pm
Health care workers treating a COVID-19 patient at the Douglas Hospital View image in full screen
The City of Saskatoon is showing its appreciation for health-care workers with a 40 per cent discount offered at civic indoor leisure centres. Noemie Cabana/ Global News

It’s been nearly 20 months since COVID-19 surfaced in Saskatchewan and the City of Saskatoon is showing its appreciation to health-care workers for their efforts.

Nov. 1 to 8, 2021, was proclaimed Health Care Worker Appreciation Week by Saskatoon city council.

“On behalf of the City of Saskatoon, Saskatoon city council extends its sincere gratitude and appreciation to all health-care workers who continue to show heroic efforts in protecting our community during the COVID-19 pandemic,”  Mayor Charlie Clark said in a press release.

Read more: COVID-19 vaccination proof required to visit Saskatchewan hospitals, LTC homes starting Nov. 8

All doctors, nurses, home-care providers, pharmacists, paramedics and emergency management teams are being given a 40 per cent discount on a leisure centre general admission during the week.

Story continues below advertisement

The offer is valid at all of the city’s indoor leisure centres, including Cosmo Civic Centre, Harry Bailey Aquatic Centre, Lakewood Civic Centre, Lawson Civic Centre, Saskatoon Field House and Shaw Centre.

Health-care workers will be asked to provide proof of employment to receive the discount, according to the press release.

Click to play video: 'Frustration mounts among Saskatchewan health-care workers as ICU transfers continue' Frustration mounts among Saskatchewan health-care workers as ICU transfers continue
Frustration mounts among Saskatchewan health-care workers as ICU transfers continue – Oct 21, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagSaskatoon News tagCity of Saskatoon tagSaskatoon City Council tagLeisure Centres tagHealth Care Worker Appreciation Week tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers