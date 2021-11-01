Calgary police looking for missing 12-year-old boy

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police have asked for help locating a 12-year-old boy who was last seen on Sunday afternoon.

In a news release Monday, the Calgary Police Service (CPS) said Amir Elsawalhi was last seen around 4 p.m. on Halloween when he left his home to go trick-or-treating in the Applewood area.

The boy did not return home and was reported missing early Monday morning.

Elsawalhi is described at five-foot-nine inches tall, he weighs 144 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a blue or red hoodie with matching track pants.

View image in full screen Calgary police are looking for Amir Elsawalhi who has been missing since the afternoon of Oct. 31, 2021. Calgary Police Service

Police said they are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the CPS at 403-266-1234.

According to the new release, at this point, the case does not meet the threshold for an Amber Alert to be issued, however police said “we are working with our partners at the Missing Children Society of Canada to issue an alert in hopes of locating Amir.”