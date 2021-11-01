COVID-19: Active cases lowest in over 2 months as Saskatchewan adds 3 new deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan’s active COVID-19 cases are the lowest in just over two months as it adds three new deaths on Monday.

The province’s active infections decreased, now sitting at 1,950, which is the lowest since Aug. 28, when there were 1,987.

The three recently deceased who tested positive for the virus include two people in the 80-plus age group while the other was between 60 and 79 years old. Saskatchewan’s COVID-19 death toll now sits at 854.

According to the Saskatchewan government’s dashboard on Monday, there were 128 new cases, bringing the overall infection total in Saskatchewan to 77,793. The seven-day average of new daily infections decreased to 188 from 193 on Oct. 31.

Hospitals in the province are currently providing care for 222 patients with COVID-19: 167 are receiving inpatient care and 55 are in intensive care units. As of Monday, 68.9 per cent of the hospitalized patients were not fully vaccinated.

There are 26 Saskatchewan residents in out-of-province ICUs, according to officials.

The number of recoveries from the virus has grown by 298 to a total of 74,989.

According to the dashboard, 1,361 COVID-19 tests were performed on Oct. 31. To date, 1,227,705 tests have been carried out in the province.

The total number of vaccines administered in the province is 1,669,808.

Of Monday’s 128 new cases, the provincial government said 105 people were unvaccinated, which included 40 children under the age of 12.

